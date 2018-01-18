Winter storm causes cancellations and delays at MYR

Dozens of flights in and out of MYR were cancelled or delayed Wednesday. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Dozens of flights in and out of MYR were canceled and delayed Wednesday due to the winter storm.

A lot of the problems stemmed from snow at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

It was a frustrating day for a lot of flyers.

“I’m here for a funeral,” Tori Bryant of Oklahoma said. “I laid my grandmother to rest, and I’m going back to Oklahoma but I can’t get back.”

She was one of many who experienced problems because of a connecting flight to Charlotte.

“I was supposed to leave at 4 today and go to Charlotte and then go to Oklahoma City, and I would’ve been there by 10 tonight, and now I’m not leaving out until Friday at 7:30 or I’m going to drive to Charleston tonight,” Bryant said.

Father and daughter Mike Kelly and Sydni Knight also experienced a long day. They live in Myrtle Beach and were trying to visit a friend in Michigan. They arrived at the airport at 4:30 a.m. They still hadn’t left by 6:30 p.m. as their flights kept getting delayed or canceled.

“I was really upset, because I was supposed to be going because my best friend is needing some emotional support right now,” Sydni Knight said.

