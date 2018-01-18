Winter storm causes cancellations and delays at MYR - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Winter storm causes cancellations and delays at MYR

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Dozens of flights in and out of MYR were cancelled or delayed Wednesday. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) Dozens of flights in and out of MYR were cancelled or delayed Wednesday. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Dozens of flights in and out of MYR were canceled and delayed Wednesday due to the winter storm.

A lot of the problems stemmed from snow at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

It was a frustrating day for a lot of flyers.

“I’m here for a funeral,” Tori Bryant of Oklahoma said. “I laid my grandmother to rest, and I’m going back to Oklahoma but I can’t get back.”

She was one of many who experienced problems because of a connecting flight to Charlotte.

“I was supposed to leave at 4 today and go to Charlotte and then go to Oklahoma City, and I would’ve been there by 10 tonight, and now I’m not leaving out until Friday at 7:30 or I’m going to drive to Charleston tonight,” Bryant said.

Father and daughter Mike Kelly and Sydni Knight also experienced a long day. They live in Myrtle Beach and were trying to visit a friend in Michigan. They arrived at the airport at 4:30 a.m. They still hadn’t left by 6:30 p.m. as their flights kept getting delayed or canceled.

“I was really upset, because I was supposed to be going because my best friend is needing some emotional support right now,” Sydni Knight said.

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

  UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

