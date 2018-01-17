Your pictures and video of the winter weather - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Your pictures and video of the winter weather

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Snow in Brunswick County Wednesday, from viewer "GratefulSurvivor" Snow in Brunswick County Wednesday, from viewer "GratefulSurvivor"
Snow in Dillon (Source: Jessica Denise Rouse on Facebook) Snow in Dillon (Source: Jessica Denise Rouse on Facebook)
GIF created from video of snow flurries in Darlington Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Joshua Sutton via Twitter) GIF created from video of snow flurries in Darlington Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Joshua Sutton via Twitter)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Winter weather, including flurries of snow in some areas, is expected to impact our area Wednesday, and we’re counting on you, our viewers, to show us how the weather is impacting you.

Here are some of the videos we've received so far:

If you want to send us your pics and video, first and foremost: STAY SAFE. Never put yourself at risk to capture a photo or image. Do not go out on icy roads or streets to get a shot, and bundle up if you plan on going outside.

Make sure to include your name, your location, the time of day the image or video was captured, and any other information you think is relevant.

Here’s how you can send us your photos and video:

-Email pics@wmbfnews.com

-Post them on the WMBF News Facebook page.

-Tweet or DM them to @WMBFNews on Twitter with the hashtag #WinterWX

-Message or tag @WMBFNews on Instagram

-Upload them to our viewer content galleries at: http://newsnation.wmbfnews.com

We may feature your image online and even on air during our news broadcasts!

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

  UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

