Local students unite against cancer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Below is a news release from the Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology:

The Academy for Arts, Science and Technology Students in Action team is making a stride in the fight against cancer. The team is hosting a fundraising event entitled United Against Cancer Benefit to raise money for the nonprofit organization, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas. This organization is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer in South Carolina.

One of the team’s leaders, Jaan Nandwani stated, “Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by cancer. We just want to make a small difference by helping a few of those families in our community.”

Enjoy a fun night with friends and family at the beautiful Dunes Club while raising money for a great cause. The event will take place on January 19th starting at 6:30 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club located at 9000 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

Tickets are being sold now for $50 per person or $85 per couple and includes a seated three course meal dinner, lots of exciting silent auction items to bid on, and a raffle ticket for a great prize.

For more information, please email aastsia@gmail.com

To buy tickets, find us on facebook or visit https://aaststudentsinaction.eventsmart.com/events/united-cancer-benefit/.

