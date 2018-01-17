Police search for women who shoplifted, stole customer's wallet

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Top: The two suspects who allegedly shoplifted and stole a wallet. Bottom: The white SUV they reportedly left in. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are looking for two women who reportedly shoplifted from the Walmart Market in Surfside Beach and stole a wallet from a customer.

The customer was selecting a carton of eggs and had her back turned away from the cart when the suspects reached in and stole a wallet from the customer’s purse, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department.

The suspects then left in a white SUV, police stated.

Anyone who knows their identities is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS.

