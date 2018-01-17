Man found hiding in ditch after speeding through checkpoint, fle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man found hiding in ditch after speeding through checkpoint, fleeing from police

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Nicholas Lee Jones (Source: Florence Co. Detention Center) Nicholas Lee Jones (Source: Florence Co. Detention Center)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Coward man was arrested on numerous charges after reportedly speeding through a police checkpoint, leading police on a chase, then hiding from officers in a canal ditch after crashing his car and fleeing into the woods.

Nicholas Lee Jones, 37, drove a silver Dodge Charger through a safety checkpoint on Matthews Road in Lake City Tuesday night, according to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker.

Officers pursued Jones down Matthews Road, but lost him, Coker said. They found his wrecked car on the road, and determined that he fled the car and ran into the woods.

Jones was pursued into the woods by K-9 units, Coker continued, and he was found a couple of hours later in a canal ditch hiding from officers. He was taken into custody and taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Jones’ driver’s license was suspended, and he had open liquor containers and drugs in the car, Coker said.

Jones was charged with: driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, open container, habitual traffic offender, and possession of drugs, according to jail records.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:21 AM EST2018-01-18 15:21:20 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    More >>

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-01-18 15:07:24 GMT
    Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    Thursday, January 18 2018 8:07 AM EST2018-01-18 13:07:31 GMT
    Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

    More >>

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly