Man found hiding in ditch after speeding through checkpoint, fleeing from police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Coward man was arrested on numerous charges after reportedly speeding through a police checkpoint, leading police on a chase, then hiding from officers in a canal ditch after crashing his car and fleeing into the woods.

Nicholas Lee Jones, 37, drove a silver Dodge Charger through a safety checkpoint on Matthews Road in Lake City Tuesday night, according to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker.

Officers pursued Jones down Matthews Road, but lost him, Coker said. They found his wrecked car on the road, and determined that he fled the car and ran into the woods.

Jones was pursued into the woods by K-9 units, Coker continued, and he was found a couple of hours later in a canal ditch hiding from officers. He was taken into custody and taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Jones’ driver’s license was suspended, and he had open liquor containers and drugs in the car, Coker said.

Jones was charged with: driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, open container, habitual traffic offender, and possession of drugs, according to jail records.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.