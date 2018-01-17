Man found hiding in ditch after speeding through checkpoint, fleeing from police

A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.More >>
An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.
The storm system responsible for yesterday's rain and last night's snow is pulling away from the region leaving very cold and windy weather in place for today before milder weather returns for the weekend.
Dozens of flights in and out of MYR were canceled and delayed Wednesday due to the winter storm. A lot of the problems stemmed from snow at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. It was a frustrating day for a lot of flyers.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets to be a good Samaritan twice while driving during Wednesday's snow storm in North Carolina.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.
The suspect currently faces "peeping Tom" charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
Pres. Donald Trump is about to experience something every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama has - a government shutdown. Here's a list of U.S. Government shutdowns in recent history.
Some of the small animals were even living among the dead.
The bank said the glitch has been resolved.
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.
