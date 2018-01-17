Man arrested for shooting in Cheraw; police find drugs, cash in his home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) – Cheraw Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting another man in the leg during an argument Tuesday night; when they searched the suspect’s home, they found marijuana, ecstasy, paraphernalia and over $6,000 in cash.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Evergreen Street at about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Cheraw Police. They learned the victim had been taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wounds.

After interviewing all the witnesses, police determined that Shareef Donta Malachi and the victim got into an argument when Malachi pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot the victim in the upper left leg. The victim’s condition is not known.

During the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on Malachi’s home on Evergreen Street and found marijuana, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, and $6,316.30 in cash.

Malachi was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana.

