Lumberton man charged for two murders during apparent robbery in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Lumberton man charged for two murders during apparent robbery in December

Cody Alan Locklear (Source: RCSO) Cody Alan Locklear (Source: RCSO)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man has been charged with two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of two men in Lumberton on December 28.

Cody Alan Locklear, 26, was charged for the deaths of Patrick Bonnette and Robbie Hammonds, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his arrest, Locklear was already being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

On Thursday, December 28, the RCSO responded to the 100 block of Nestle Lane in Lumberton to find Bonnette and Hammonds dead from gunshot wounds, the release states. Both men lived at the address where they were found dead.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations and the ATF responded to assist with the investigation, the release continues. The motive for the murders appears to be robbery.

The RCSO stated that Locklear was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of a firearm by felony and conspire robbery with a dangerous weapon. No bond has been set.

Additional arrests may be made in this case, officials noted.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:21 AM EST2018-01-18 15:21:20 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    More >>

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-01-18 15:07:24 GMT
    Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    Thursday, January 18 2018 8:07 AM EST2018-01-18 13:07:31 GMT
    Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

    More >>

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly