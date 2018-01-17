Lumberton man charged for two murders during apparent robbery in December

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man has been charged with two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of two men in Lumberton on December 28.

Cody Alan Locklear, 26, was charged for the deaths of Patrick Bonnette and Robbie Hammonds, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his arrest, Locklear was already being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

On Thursday, December 28, the RCSO responded to the 100 block of Nestle Lane in Lumberton to find Bonnette and Hammonds dead from gunshot wounds, the release states. Both men lived at the address where they were found dead.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations and the ATF responded to assist with the investigation, the release continues. The motive for the murders appears to be robbery.

The RCSO stated that Locklear was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of a firearm by felony and conspire robbery with a dangerous weapon. No bond has been set.

Additional arrests may be made in this case, officials noted.

