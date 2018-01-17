Five houses successfully moved through North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach, (WMBF) – It’s moving day in North Myrtle Beach, as five North Ocean Boulevard homes were relocated Wednesday to new locations.

Work to transport the two story homes started around 9 AM with each home placed on trailers for their respective trips.

The homes were moved to one of three locations.

Electrical works escorted each home past dangling electrical lines.

One home brought down Ocean Boulevard to Main Street got into a bit of trouble as it got caught on a traffic pole.

Electrical crews repaired the traffic pole and carefully navigated the home past other traffic lights in the Horseshoe area.

Minus a few minor setback and plenty of pictures from spectators, each home made it out of safely making new homeowners happy.

"They do an excellent job securing the house and I feel very comfortable with the move," said Wesley Fox

Angela Seddinger, who is one of the house owners, is also the daughter to the original builder of these homes, she said she’s glad to see the houses live on and not be destroyed.

Currently the plan is to build three new ocean front cottages where the five houses once sat. The property owners are have submitted plans to the city and are waiting to get everything approved.

