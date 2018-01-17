Arrest made in shooting at Sun Up bar

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police have a suspect in custody for attempted murder.

Travis Taylor was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting at Sun Up bar in Socastee.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 14.

Horry County Police say they were called to the bar for a shooting around 1:30 a.m. and found a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Taylor is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During a bond hearing, Taylor was given a $21,000 bond - $20,000 for the attempted murder charge and $1,000 for the possession of a weapon charge. He will also be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

