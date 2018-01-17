Report: 29-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint on Greens Blvd - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: 29-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint on Greens Blvd

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Greens Boulevard Tuesday evening.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers met the victim at Grand Strand Medical Center early Wednesday morning. The victim stated she heard the male suspect, who she recognized, call her name on Greens Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. The victim tried to avoid him, but the man came towards her and attempted to grab her purse. After struggling with the suspect, he allegedly pulled out a grey handgun and pointed it at the victim saying “he will end her life if she doesn’t let go,” the report states.

Police say the suspect took the woman’s purse before getting into the passenger’s side of a silver Dodge Magnum and fleeing the scene.

The victim was then driven to Grand Strand Medical Center after sustaining an injury to her hand. According to the report, a driver’s license, $40 and a cell phone were stolen.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding this incident.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:21 AM EST2018-01-18 15:21:20 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    More >>

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-01-18 15:07:24 GMT
    Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Matthew Oswald. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    Thursday, January 18 2018 8:07 AM EST2018-01-18 13:07:31 GMT
    Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

    More >>

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly