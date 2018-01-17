Report: 29-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint on Greens Blvd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Greens Boulevard Tuesday evening.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers met the victim at Grand Strand Medical Center early Wednesday morning. The victim stated she heard the male suspect, who she recognized, call her name on Greens Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. The victim tried to avoid him, but the man came towards her and attempted to grab her purse. After struggling with the suspect, he allegedly pulled out a grey handgun and pointed it at the victim saying “he will end her life if she doesn’t let go,” the report states.

Police say the suspect took the woman’s purse before getting into the passenger’s side of a silver Dodge Magnum and fleeing the scene.

The victim was then driven to Grand Strand Medical Center after sustaining an injury to her hand. According to the report, a driver’s license, $40 and a cell phone were stolen.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding this incident.

