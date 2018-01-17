Horry Co. tobacco company to hire additional 35 full-time employees

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Laudisi Enterprises, the parent company of smokingpipes.com in Longs, has announced plans to invest $250,000 and hire an additional 35 full-time employees over the next five years, according to a press release from Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development.

Laudisi Enterprises has expanded and continued to grow its operations from online retailing to manufacturing and distribution over the past 17 years and currently employs about 80 full-time employees at the Longs facility.

To expand its operations in Horry County, Laudisi will lease an existing building near their existing facility in the Longs area. Laudisi will hire a variety of production, distribution, support services, and customer support positions. Interested applicants can apply at the company’s site.

