Darlington County schools dismissing early due to winter weather

Darlington, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District is releasing students early Wednesday due to the winter weather.

Elementary school students are being released at 11:30 AM, Middle schools and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM.

All students will receive lunch before they are dismissed.

All after school and evening activities are also canceled for Wednesday.

Check back with WMBF News as the school district says they have not yet made a decision about Thursday.

