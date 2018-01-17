FBI offering up to $30,000 for information related to deaths of three Lumberton women

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10:00 this evening for Darlington and Dillon Counties. The winter storm warnings have been expanded and now includes Marlboro County in South Carolina and Scotland and Robeson Counties in North Carolina.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10:00 this evening for Darlington and Dillon Counties. The winter storm warnings have been expanded and now includes Marlboro County in South Carolina and Scotland and Robeson Counties in North Carolina.More >>
The Darlington County School District is releasing students early Wednesday due to the winter weather.More >>
The Darlington County School District is releasing students early Wednesday due to the winter weather.More >>
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information regarding the circumstances that led to the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine, according to a press release from the FBI Charlotte Division.More >>
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information regarding the circumstances that led to the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine, according to a press release from the FBI Charlotte Division.More >>
Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.More >>
Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire Wednesday morning at Sweet Home Freewill Baptist Church at 5484 Peachtree Road, according to tweets from HCFR.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire Wednesday morning at Sweet Home Freewill Baptist Church at 5484 Peachtree Road, according to tweets from HCFR.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
Doctors say the boy had a severe case of the flu which caused a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death.More >>
Doctors say the boy had a severe case of the flu which caused a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Half a century ago Barry Minnich, Tanya Pitman and Elizabeth Beach were put up for adoption by their mother.More >>
Half a century ago Barry Minnich, Tanya Pitman and Elizabeth Beach were put up for adoption by their mother.More >>