FBI offering up to $30,000 for information related to deaths of three Lumberton women

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information regarding the circumstances that led to the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine, according to a press release from the FBI Charlotte Division.

• Christina Bennett, known by her family as Kristin, was found deceased inside a house on Peachtree Street, Lumberton, North Carolina, on April 18, 2017.

• Rhonda Jones was found deceased outside a house on East 5th Street in Lumberton, North Carolina, on the same day, April 18, 2017.

• Megan Oxendine was found deceased outside a house on East 8th Street in Lumberton, North Carolina, on June 3, 2017.

The Lumberton Police Department requested assistance from the FBI in June 2017 in the three death investigations.

Investigators are asking anyone who came into contact with the women to come forward in order to assist law enforcement in creating a timeline of when and where they were last seen alive.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.