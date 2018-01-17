No injuries reported after early-morning fire at Horry Co. church

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire Wednesday morning at Sweet Home Freewill Baptist Church at 5484 Peachtree Road, according to tweets from HCFR.

Crews responded to the church around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. According to Mark Nugent with HCFR, the fire started in the social hall of the church. The church was not occupied at the time of the incident; no first responders were injured.

Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

