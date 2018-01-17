No injuries reported after early-morning fire at Horry Co. church

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire Wednesday morning at Sweet Home Freewill Baptist Church at 5484 Peachtree Road, according to tweets from HCFR.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire Wednesday morning at Sweet Home Freewill Baptist Church at 5484 Peachtree Road, according to tweets from HCFR.More >>
Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.More >>
Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10:00 this evening for Darlington and Dillon Counties. The winter storm warnings have been expanded and now includes Marlboro County in South Carolina and Scotland and Robeson Counties in North Carolina.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10:00 this evening for Darlington and Dillon Counties. The winter storm warnings have been expanded and now includes Marlboro County in South Carolina and Scotland and Robeson Counties in North Carolina.More >>
When the unimaginable happens, one South Carolina school is leading the way to help victims of mass violence. We’re not just talking about active shooter situations like the one in Las Vegas last year that left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt. Its work will also focus on incidents like the truck attack in New York City that killed eight and injured a dozen others.More >>
When the unimaginable happens, one South Carolina school is leading the way to help victims of mass violence. We’re not just talking about active shooter situations like the one in Las Vegas last year that left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt. Its work will also focus on incidents like the truck attack in New York City that killed eight and injured a dozen others.More >>
The Heather Lakes neighborhood in Little River could possibly see the addition of hundreds of new homes in the near future. Last week, Horry County Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone the land, allowing developers to add the homes to where the now closed Heather Glen Golf Course currently sits.More >>
The Heather Lakes neighborhood in Little River could possibly see the addition of hundreds of new homes in the near future. Last week, Horry County Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone the land, allowing developers to add the homes to where the now closed Heather Glen Golf Course currently sits.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>