Little River neighborhood’s HOA says creek needs to be cleared before new development

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – The Heather Lakes neighborhood in Little River could possibly see the addition of hundreds of new homes in the near future. Last week, Horry County Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone the land, allowing developers to add the homes to where the now-closed Heather Glen Golf Course currently sits. But the home owners’ association at Heather Lakes says the County needs to fix drainage issues at a creek that runs through the neighborhood before the development takes place.

“We have to correct the infrastructure before we can continue all this growth and building,” Joe Kaufman with the HOA said.

Kaufman says back in 2015 when the major floods hit South Carolina, the water in the creek rose all the way up to Highway 17 at Heather Lakes. He and the HOA are worried if the drainage issues don’t get fixed, the homes could be flooded and a lake right across from the creek could be impacted as well.

“If we lose this dam, this lake behind us here becomes a swamp,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman says the drainage issues are beaver dams, trees and other debris along Mullet Creek.

DR Horton is the builder of the proposed homes. A rep for them told WMBF News they are working with the community and the county on clearing the drainage issues.

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus addressed the issues at last week’s County Council meeting.

“We've already removed five beaver dams that were blocking up some of Mullet Creek that was releasing water out of there,” Mark Lazarus said. “And of course, a lot of the enhancements they won't see until the development takes place."

Lazarus said the public will have the chance to voice their concerns at the third reading of the rezoning ordinance instead of the second, as is usually the case, because the winter storm earlier this year prevented the County from being able to notify the public in time.

