Darlington Co. deputy's patrol car struck while responding to ar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Darlington Co. deputy's patrol car struck while responding to armed robbery in progress

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The DCSO vehicle that was struck Tuesday night. (Source: DCSO) The DCSO vehicle that was struck Tuesday night. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County deputy had minor injuries after his patrol car was struck by a vehicle while he was responding to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday evening.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the armed robbery call in the Hartsville area at about 6:45 p.m., according to a news release from the DCSO.

A deputy en route to the incident was traveling west on W. Bobo Newsom Highway with his emergency lights and siren activated when he entered the intersection of Kelleytown Road and was struck by a vehicle, the release continues.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, officials stated. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle did not receive any major injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the release concludes.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Mass violence impacts to be studied at new MUSC center

    Mass violence impacts to be studied at new MUSC center

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:27 PM EST2018-01-17 04:27:49 GMT
    A team of people at the Medical University of South Carolina is spearheading efforts to change the way our nation responds to events like the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. (Source: NBC News)A team of people at the Medical University of South Carolina is spearheading efforts to change the way our nation responds to events like the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. (Source: NBC News)

    When the unimaginable happens, one South Carolina school is leading the way to help victims of mass violence. We’re not just talking about active shooter situations like the one in Las Vegas last year that left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt. Its work will also focus on incidents like the truck attack in New York City that killed eight and injured a dozen others.

    More >>

    When the unimaginable happens, one South Carolina school is leading the way to help victims of mass violence. We’re not just talking about active shooter situations like the one in Las Vegas last year that left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt. Its work will also focus on incidents like the truck attack in New York City that killed eight and injured a dozen others.

    More >>

  • Checks from local church's mailbox; neighborhood worried about crime

    Checks from local church's mailbox; neighborhood worried about crime

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:27 PM EST2018-01-17 04:27:12 GMT
    Stolen checks out of the First Church of Christ Scientist on 66th Avenue North. (Source: WMBF News)Stolen checks out of the First Church of Christ Scientist on 66th Avenue North. (Source: WMBF News)

    Checks were stolen out of the mailbox at First Church of Christ Scientist on 66th Avenue North, and people in the Forest Dunes neighborhood said this isn't the first time.

    More >>

    Checks were stolen out of the mailbox at First Church of Christ Scientist on 66th Avenue North, and people in the Forest Dunes neighborhood said this isn't the first time.

    More >>

  • Residents continue to fight for Yaupon Drive name change

    Residents continue to fight for Yaupon Drive name change

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:29 PM EST2018-01-17 03:29:44 GMT
    Residents are fighting to change the name of at least part of Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)Residents are fighting to change the name of at least part of Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

    Residents on Yaupon Drive are still fighting for a street name change. This time, they’re asking to change the name to Southern Pointe Drive.

    More >>

    Residents on Yaupon Drive are still fighting for a street name change. This time, they’re asking to change the name to Southern Pointe Drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly