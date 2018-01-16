Darlington Co. deputy's patrol car struck while responding to armed robbery in progress

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County deputy had minor injuries after his patrol car was struck by a vehicle while he was responding to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday evening.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the armed robbery call in the Hartsville area at about 6:45 p.m., according to a news release from the DCSO.

A deputy en route to the incident was traveling west on W. Bobo Newsom Highway with his emergency lights and siren activated when he entered the intersection of Kelleytown Road and was struck by a vehicle, the release continues.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, officials stated. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle did not receive any major injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the release concludes.

