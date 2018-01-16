Residents continue to fight for Yaupon Drive name change

When the unimaginable happens, one South Carolina school is leading the way to help victims of mass violence. We’re not just talking about active shooter situations like the one in Las Vegas last year that left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt. Its work will also focus on incidents like the truck attack in New York City that killed eight and injured a dozen others.More >>
Checks were stolen out of the mailbox at First Church of Christ Scientist on 66th Avenue North, and people in the Forest Dunes neighborhood said this isn't the first time.More >>
Residents on Yaupon Drive are still fighting for a street name change. This time, they’re asking to change the name to Southern Pointe Drive.More >>
A Darlington County deputy had minor injuries after his patrol car was struck by a vehicle while he was responding to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday evening.More >>
The city of Hartsville continues its efforts to remember those who have been forgotten at the Historic Marion Avenue Cemetery. City leaders walked through the now-cleared cemetery, happy to see the area getting the care it needed so long ago.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
