3 men arrested after chase with deputies ends in crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A car chase with authorities in Marlboro County Saturday ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing into the woods, and three men arrested after running from deputies.

On Saturday, January 13, deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an armed robbery at Academy Road and Hwy. 381 North, and got a description of the suspects’ vehicle, according to an MCSO news release.

A sergeant with the MCSO patrolling the area saw the vehicle at the intersection of Academy Road and Highway 385, the release states. A vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspects’ vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway into the woods while trying to pass a vehicle on the right shoulder.

The suspects then fled on foot into the wooded area on Beauty Spot Road, the release states. The three suspects were apprehended by deputies and investigators, with assistance from officers with the Bennettsville Police and McColl Police departments.

A stolen gun from the Bennettsville Police Department was found inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The arrested suspects were:

-Eyan Tyquan Cook, 27. Charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault of a high and aggravated nature. Bond was set at $110,000.

-Michael Barkim Liles, 25. Charged with criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bond was set at $50,000.

-Deonte Messiah Thompson, 18. Charged with criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $35,000.

