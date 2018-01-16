Criminal sexual conduct charge against SC man dropped, records expunged

The city of Hartsville continues its efforts to remember those who have been forgotten at the Historic Marion Avenue Cemetery. City leaders walked through the now-cleared cemetery, happy to see the area getting the care it needed so long ago.More >>
The city of Hartsville continues its efforts to remember those who have been forgotten at the Historic Marion Avenue Cemetery. City leaders walked through the now-cleared cemetery, happy to see the area getting the care it needed so long ago.More >>
Checks were stolen out of the mailbox at First Church of Christ Scientist on 66th Avenue North, and people in the Forest Dunes neighborhood said this isn't the first time.More >>
Checks were stolen out of the mailbox at First Church of Christ Scientist on 66th Avenue North, and people in the Forest Dunes neighborhood said this isn't the first time.More >>
A Conway Vineyard is looking to expand their business, but a nearby neighborhood is trying to put those plans on hold. On Tuesday, the Horry County Board of Architectural Review held a public hearing for Greg Hyman, owner of Hyman Vineyards, located off Old Bucksville Road.More >>
A Conway Vineyard is looking to expand their business, but a nearby neighborhood is trying to put those plans on hold. On Tuesday, the Horry County Board of Architectural Review held a public hearing for Greg Hyman, owner of Hyman Vineyards, located off Old Bucksville Road.More >>
A car chase with authorities in Marlboro County Saturday ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing into the woods, and three men arrested after running from deputies.More >>
A car chase with authorities in Marlboro County Saturday ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing into the woods, and three men arrested after running from deputies.More >>
Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.More >>
Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
President Trump rejected a bipartisan bill to resolve DACA last Thursday.More >>
President Trump rejected a bipartisan bill to resolve DACA last Thursday.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
The Navy says it is filing negligent homicide charges against the commanders of two ships involved in fatal collisions last year.More >>
The Navy says it is filing negligent homicide charges against the commanders of two ships involved in fatal collisions last year.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>