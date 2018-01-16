Criminal sexual conduct charge against SC man dropped, records expunged

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor against a South Carolina man has been dropped, and the records were ordered expunged, according to paperwork provided to WMBF News.

Gary Dale Finney was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in September 2015.

In October of 2016, the charge was dismissed, nolle prossed, or he was found not guilty, according to court paperwork provided to WMBF News. An expungement order for the destruction of all court records related to the arrest was signed in January of 2017. The order included Finney’s removal from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office sex offender registry.

A search of the Horry County Fifteenth Judicial Circuit public records confirms that Finney’s charge is no longer listed.

