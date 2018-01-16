Police search for 3 armed robbery suspects who exchanged gunfire with taxi driver

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Three men are wanted for the attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver in Florence Monday night; authorities say the men shot at the taxi driver as he fled in his vehicle, and the taxi driver shot back at them.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Campbell Street, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

As the taxi driver began to flee in his vehicle, the three suspects shot at the taxi, hitting it several times, the release states. The driver pulled his own handgun and fired back at the suspect. There were no injuries reported.

The Florence Police Department described the suspects as black males between the ages of 20 and 25, wearing “unique clothing.”

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Florence PD or Crime Stoppers.

