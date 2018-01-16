UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

Closings, cancellations and delays due to the winter weather can be found here. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Below is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

Thursday, January 18 Delays and Closures:

Schools:

Horry County Schools will operate on a regular schedule Thursday, January 18.

All Darlington County School District schools and district offices will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, Jan. 18. According to an announcement from the district: "Students and staff should report to school two hours later than normal. We ask that parents not drop children off at the school at the regular time. No one there to let them in, and the temperatures will be very cold. Please note, tomorrow was originally supposed to be an early dismissal day so teachers could work on report cards. The end of the quarter is now next week. Tomorrow is not an early dismissal day. Students will be dismissed at the end of the day tomorrow at their normal time."

Dillon School District Three and Four will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Thursday, January 18. Staff will report at 9:00 a.m.

All Florence One District schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule on Thursday, January 18, officials confirmed.

Florence County School District Two will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, January 18.

Florence County School District Three will operate on a two-hour delay for staff and students on Thursday, January 18.

Florence County School District Four schools and offices will operate on a two-hour delay for Thursday, January 18.

All Florence County School District Five Johnsonville-area schools will be operating under a two-hour delay tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 18, 2018, according to the district.

Georgetown County School District will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Thursday, January 18. Buses will operate on a two-hour delay. All employees are to report at their regular times, conditions permitting, according to district officials. Schools will be open at their regular times for students who need to be dropped off, conditions permitting.

The Marion County School District will operate on a two-hour delay for all schools and offices January 18.

Marlboro County School District is announcing that for Thursday, January 18, schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule for staff and students. All district operations are delayed two hours. Bus pick-up schedules will operate on a delay, and buses will operate on all normal routes. Classes will dismiss at the normal time.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will be closed on Thursday, January 18. This cancellation also includes all extracurricular activities, programs, events, drivers education, etc. "The district administrative team will continue to monitor the progression of the winter storm and will provide an update on Thursday afternoon if further schedule changes are necessary for Friday, January 19, 2018," a release from the district states.

Scotland County Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 18.

The Carolina Academy in Lake City will be on two-hour delay. School will begin at 10:00 am.

Dillon Christian School will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, January 18th.

Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School in Darlington will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, January 18, with classes beginning at 10 a.m.

The King’s Academy will operate on a two hour delay Thursday morning.

Colleges:

Francis Marion University facilities will close Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. The university re-opens Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

All classes for Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Evening College are cancelled Wednesday, January 17, 2018 due to inclement weather. All 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. classes on all of the campuses of FDTC are cancelled Thursday, January 18, 2018. Faculty and staff report at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Robeson Community College will open at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 18 for students, faculty, and staff. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Other:

All non-emergency offices of Florence County Government will be operating on a two-hour delayed opening on Thursday morning , Jan 18, 2018. Employees in these departments should report to their assigned work places at 10:30 am Thursday.

The Florence County Council meeting scheduled for 9:00 am Thursday, Jan 18, 2018 will begin at its scheduled time and place.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center Surgical Services and The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park will operate on a 2-hour delay. Gibson Cancer Center will open at 9 a.m., and all other SeHealth clinics will open at 10 a.m.

The McLeod Health and Fitness Center in Florence will close at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17 and open at 8:00 am on Thursday, January 18.

The Robeson County Courthouse will be on a 2 hour delay, Thursday, January 18, 2018. Courthouse will open at 10:00 am.

The following McLeod Physician Associates Offices will open at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18:

McLeod OBGYN Cheraw

McLeod Surgery Bennettsville

McLeod Surgery Cheraw

McLeod Pediatrics Cheraw

McLeod Pediatrics Bennettsville

McLeod Primary Care Bennettsville

McLeod OBGYN Bennettsville

Wednesday:

Marlboro County School District announced it is closing its schools for Wednesday, January 17, 2018 for students and staff due to inclement weather.

Scotland County Schools will be closed January 17, 2018. "Throughout the night and early morning hours, we have continued to monitor the inclement weather forecast. As forecasts have become clearer, with the safety of our students and staff as the driving factor, we have decided to cancel school for students and staff today. Again, schools and district offices will be closed for students and staff on Wednesday, January 17."

Dillon School Districts Three and Four will be closed January 17, 2018 due to the threat of inclement weather, according to a district official.

Robeson County Schools will be closed January 17, 2018 for students. However, it will be an optional workday for staff. All extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Darlington County Schools elementary school students are being released at 11:30 AM, Middle schools and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM.

Extra-curricular school activities which were scheduled in Florence One schools for Wednesday after 4:00 p.m have been canceled.

