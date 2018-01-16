LIST: School cancellations and delays in advance of winter weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Below is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

Marlboro County School District announced it is closing its schools for Wednesday, January 17, 2018 for students and staff due to inclement weather.

Scotland County Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday, January 17. "We will continue to monitor the weather and forecasts throughout the evening and early morning and should any cancellations need to be made, we will make that announcement prior to 7:00 am in the morning," the district stated in an announcement. "Again, for now, schools and district offices will operate on a two-hour delay for Wednesday, January 17."

