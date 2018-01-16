Loris area brush fire spreads to shed, boat, camper

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Tuesday afternoon that has spread to a nearby shed, boat and camper.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews are assisting Loris fire with the blaze, which is in the 1700 block of Greenpond Road.

It is still an active fire and no other information was immediately available.

@hcfirerescue assisting Loris Fire at 1757 GREENPOND RD with a 1 acre Brush Fire which has spread to a shed, boat and camper. This is still an active incident. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.