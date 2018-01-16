Loris area brush fire spreads to shed, boat, camper - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Loris area brush fire spreads to shed, boat, camper

Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Tuesday afternoon that has spread to a nearby shed, boat and camper.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews are assisting Loris fire with the blaze, which is in the 1700 block of Greenpond Road.

It is still an active fire and no other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly