Report: Man stabbed while inside vehicle on Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by another man while inside a vehicle Sunday evening.

Ivan Alex Sweatt, 55, has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to Conway Medical Center regarding a stabbing just after 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The victim reportedly told dispatch he had been stabbed by the suspect somewhere on Highway 31. The suspect then allegedly jumped from the vehicle after he stabbed the victim, the report states.

The victim was prepared for emergency surgery after providing police with his name and date of birth. Hospital staff stated the victim suffered “significant trauma” to his abdominal area. Medical staff added the wound could be fatal but were confident the victim would survive.

Sweatt is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

