Lumberton PD officer injured after weapon accidentally discharges

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – An accidental weapon discharge by a Lumberton police officer resulted in another officer being shot Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

The incident occurred around 5:13 p.m. Friday near the dead end on Peterson Drive off Fayetteville Road. The injured officer was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment for his injuries which were not life threatening.

The Lumberton Police Department says their thoughts and prayers are with the two officers involved.

The Lumberton Police Department has requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation per standard operating procedure.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.