No injuries reported after car strikes daycare

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Tuesday afternoon that has spread to a nearby shed, boat and camper.More >>
Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Tuesday afternoon that has spread to a nearby shed, boat and camper.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue says they were called to an accident at The Learning Center on Singleton Ridge Road around 8:10 AM.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue says they were called to an accident at The Learning Center on Singleton Ridge Road around 8:10 AM.More >>
A 25-year-old student who was chosen as Miss Coastal Carolina in October 2016 has sued the university and the Miss South Carolina pageant because she claims she was booted from the competition for being too old.More >>
A 25-year-old student who was chosen as Miss Coastal Carolina in October 2016 has sued the university and the Miss South Carolina pageant because she claims she was booted from the competition for being too old.More >>
A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by another man while inside a vehicle Sunday evening. Ivan Alex Sweatt, 55, has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.More >>
A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by another man while inside a vehicle Sunday evening. Ivan Alex Sweatt, 55, has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.More >>
Students will spend their first full school day in the new Myrtle Beach Middle School, at the corner of 29th Avenue North and Oak Street, after it officially opened its doors to continue the second half of the school year. Dr. Janice Christy, principal of the school said teachers worked throughout the weekend to get their classrooms prepared for Tuesday.More >>
Students will spend their first full school day in the new Myrtle Beach Middle School, at the corner of 29th Avenue North and Oak Street, after it officially opened its doors to continue the second half of the school year. Dr. Janice Christy, principal of the school said teachers worked throughout the weekend to get their classrooms prepared for Tuesday.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>