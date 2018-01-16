No injuries reported after car strikes daycare

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A car struck a daycare building Tuesday morning, according to information from Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR says they were called to an accident at The Learning Station on Singleton Ridge Road around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, they found a car on the curb in front of the daycare; Mark Nugent with HCFR says no one was injured in the incident.

It appears the vehicle struck the front wall near the daycare’s pantry, causing minor damage, but did not go through the wall.

WMBF News called the daycare, but the owner would not comment. We’re told no kids were injured and none were in the area at the time of the incident. The daycare will continue with normal operations.

Horry County Code Enforcement is sending an inspector to check the integrity of the wall.

In a statement sent to parents Tuesday, school officials stated:

For those of you that may be hearing reports on the news about a car hitting our center- we wanted you to know all is well! Everyone is fine- no one was near the area hit at the time and the parent and child in the car are thankfully ok as well. Code enforcement has already cleared the building as being safe to operate immediately following the accident. Repairs to the wall will be made today and we will continue to operate as normal. God is Good!

