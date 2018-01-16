Myrtle Beach Middle School opens its doors for first full day Tuesday

Leading up to the opening, students and parents were able to tour the school and learn about what the building has to offer (Source: Marissa Tansino).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Students will spend their first full school day in the new Myrtle Beach Middle School, located at the corner of 29th Avenue North and Oak Street, after it officially opened its doors to continue the second half of the school year Tuesday.

Principal Dr. Janice Christy said teachers worked throughout the weekend to get their classrooms prepared for Tuesday. Leading up to the opening, students and parents were able to tour the school and learn about what the building has to offer. According to Christy, about 30 student leaders got a head start in learning about the building, and then on Thursday, shared their knowledge with the other students as they walked through the new school.

That same evening, more than 500 parents and people from the community visited the school as well. Features of the new building include a geothermal well in the backyard of the school, which uses the earth to heat water and solar panels on the roof. All that energy is collected in the penthouse, and students will be able to visit those lots of the building with the teachers and learn. The new building also offers cutting edge technology, as well as opportunities for both students and teachers to collaborate.

Christy said when the students toured the school and got some time to explore themselves, she asked them to treat the new school as their new school home and she says that's exactly what they did.

