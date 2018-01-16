School procedures for the new Myrtle Beach Middle School

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The new Myrtle Beach Middle School will open its doors to students for the first time Tuesday morning.

Although previous tours for students and parents have been held at the school, Tuesday will be the first full-day for students at the facility.

The new, modern building is located at 29th Ave North and Oak Street. Click here for a full list of school procedures for Myrtle Beach Middle School.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.