Student Spotlight: Student juggles academics, athletics while being a signed recording artist

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Maddie Hunt finds time to work on homework during volleyball tournaments across the southeast.

She has practices five days a week on top of school, and does all of this while managing her main talent. That talent is a goal she's just achieved and that some can only dream of. She also has a signature hair flip.

The 17-year-old Hunt is a junior at Horry County's Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology. She said she enjoys school there, and loves being an upperclassman.

"I actually took a lot of AP courses this year and astronomy with my favorite teacher, Ms. Hinkle," she said.

However, Hunt doesn't have the reputation of going easy on herself.

"Of course they're difficult, but I always like to push myself," she said.

Hunt is a stand-out student athlete who's in the middle of traveling with her club volleyball team. She plays for Socastee High School during the regular season, and is part of the GSJ 17 Nationals team that runs from now until June.

She's played club volleyball since she was 12, but her talents don't stop there.

"I get to sing the National Anthem at the tournaments, which makes it even better," Hunt said.

She is a singer at heart and has gigs in the Grand Strand usually in the summer months. Two years ago, Hunt even played at the Carolina Country Music Festival as a featured local act.

However, she's grown up since then and is now a signed Nashville recording artist with Playback Records.

Having songs on the radio wasn't something she got used to very quickly.

"I walked out to my car and I turned on my radio and it was playing 'Crank it Up' and I was like, 'Woah,' kind of crazy," Hunt said.

She said her friends encourage her music, and her CD has landed her as a popular artist in Europe and on the website AllAboutCountry.com.

Hunt and her dad, Terry, said they're working to get her on tour in Europe this summer. Until then, she wants to take more AP courses and is excited to begin college tours. The teen hopes to either be a South Carolina Gamecock, or head to Nashville's Belmont University to pursue her music dreams.

To learn more about Hunt and her music, you can visit her website here.

