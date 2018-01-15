Fertility statues credited with helping thousands of couples get pregnant arrive in Myrtle Beach

The legendary fertility statues have arrived at Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The legendary fertility statues that have been credited with helping thousands of happy couples get pregnant have arrived at Myrtle Beach's Ripley's Believe It or Not.

Ripley's acquired the statues in 1993. They are made from ebony wood and were hand-carved by craftsman in West Africa in the 1930s.

The statues stand 5 feet tall and weigh over 70 pounds each.

According to tribal legend, to ensure a couple's fertility, the statues should be placed on both sides of the doorway leading into the bedroom.

If a woman or her spouse touches either statue as they enter the room, they will soon get pregnant.

Thousands of women have written to Ripley's claiming that after years of trying to conceive, one touch of the statues soon brought a bundle of joy.

