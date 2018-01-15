Chapin Library will host Harry Potter Book Club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There's an exciting opportunity for book lovers who also may love wizards and adventures at Hogwarts.

According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, Chapin Library will be hosting a new Harry Potter Book Club that will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month.

Chapin Library invites fourth through ninth graders to embark on a magical year-long journey as the club reads and discusses all eight Harry Potter books.

According to the post, the first meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 30, where the discussion will focus on "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Each discussion will include a special activity or game. The group will also sort into Hogwarts houses and decorate discussion notebooks.

