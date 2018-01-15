Community comes together to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Many in Conway braved the cold to march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The community came together Monday to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on what would have been the slain civil rights activist’s 89th birthday.

The city of Myrtle Beach's 12th Annual MLK Day Parade took place on Ocean Boulevard Monday afternoon. It was organized by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation.

Three years ago, the non-profit changed the parade route from the Booker T. Washington neighborhood to Ocean Boulevard to accommodate more people.

A number of high school bands and floats, dance groups and local organizations marched through downtown Myrtle Beach.

The parade was preceded by a number of events that began Monday morning

At the Myrtle Beach Convention Center was the Drum Major Awards Breakfast, hosted by the CAAH.

In Conway, scores of people of all ages braved the cold for a march from the county courthouse to Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

People were in high spirits as they sang songs and offered encouraging prayers. Many held signs reading, "Together We Will Overcome."

Rev. Dr. H.H Singleton delivered the keynote address for the event.

