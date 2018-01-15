FCSO investigating possible shooting on Lucas Street

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible shooting on Lucas Street, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Investigators were called to the scene for the report of a shooting, however then they arrived no one was there.

A firearm was recovered near the scene.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIMESC or Submit-A-Tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

