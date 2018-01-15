Driver identified after body found in car discovered in Darlingt - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Driver identified after body found in car discovered in Darlington ditch

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a crash in Darlington County that was discovered Monday morning, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Collins said the investigation revealed the crash happened Sunday around 5:30 a.m., but it was not discovered until Monday morning.

A 2005 Dodge Stratus was discovered in a ditch off of Rhodes Community Road north of Darlington. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 37-year-old Sidney Jackson, of Darlington. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

