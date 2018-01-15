Driver identified after body found in car discovered in Darlington ditch

One person was killed in an accident in Darlington County that was discovered Monday morning, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with SCHP. LcPl. Collins said the investigation revealed the accident happened Sunday morning around 5:30, but it was not discovered until Monday morning.More >>
The community came together Monday to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on what would have been the slain civil rights activist’s 89th birthday.More >>
With a bigger venue this year in the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, organizers say there will also be even more events, especially for young local athletes.More >>
Two people were found dead after a house fire in Dillon Sunday morning, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out at a house on Dusk Drive in Dillon.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
A cold front is currently beginning its move through East Texas today. Very cold air, along with an abundance of moisture, is moving into our area.More >>
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
