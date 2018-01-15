BCSO searching for Shallotte man considered armed and dangerous

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release.

38-year-old James Ali Pugh, of Shallotte, is wanted for two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of second degree kidnapping, two counts of assault on a female, and violation of a domestic violence order.

He is described as a black male, 5’8”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a nose piercing.

He was last seen in a red passenger car believed to be a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Pugh is believed to be armed with a handgun and is considered dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him.

If you have information on the whereabouts on Pugh, please call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or 911.

