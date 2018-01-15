Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Horry County, treated - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Horry County, treated for smoke inhalation

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Viewer submission) (Source: Viewer submission)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire rescue responded to a house fire in Horry County Monday morning, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire was at 332 Rice Mill Drive, which is near Socastee. According to an additional tweet, 3 adults and 2 children were displaced by the fire and were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross will be assisting the family. 

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

