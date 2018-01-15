Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Horry County, treated for smoke inhalation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire rescue responded to a house fire in Horry County Monday morning, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire was at 332 Rice Mill Drive, which is near Socastee. According to an additional tweet, 3 adults and 2 children were displaced by the fire and were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

@hcfirerescue & @MyrtleBeachFire FINAL UPDATE House Fire at 332 RICE MILL DR is under control. Occupants being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries (Smoke inhalation) completing overhaul of fire. 3 adults & 2 children displaced, assisted by Red Cross. Under Investigation — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 15, 2018

@hcfirerescue and @MyrtleBeachFire UPDATE Crews operating at 332 RICE MILL DR are operating on an offinsve mode, searching structure and fire attack. No reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 15, 2018

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.