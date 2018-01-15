Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Horry County, treated - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Horry County, treated for smoke inhalation

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire rescue responded to a house fire in Horry County Monday morning, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire was at 332 Rice Mill Drive, which is near Socastee. According to an additional tweet, 3 adults and 2 children were displaced by the fire and were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross will be assisting the family. 

