MBPD to hold active shooter training workshops

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The police department is holding active shooter workshops starting this week to help prepare community members and give them the knowledge they need if they’re ever in a situation involving an active shooter.

Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incidents that have taken place across the country is what made the police department decide it's important to hold these workshops so community members can prepare themselves to respond and react.

Crosby said the community policing aspect works into these workshops as well. Any time the department has the opportunity to give the community information and get information back from them, that allows the police department to enhance the relationship between officers and residents.

"We want to give everyone the knowledge they need to act accordingly. If you do not have a plan in your mind of how to react, you'll be delayed in your response," said Crosby, "Certainly in a situation such as that, there needs to be no delay. You need to act very quickly, very properly and very precisely. So, we want to give you the information to act quickly, properly and precisely."

You don't have to live in Myrtle Beach to attend these workshops. Those residents will get priority but anyone is welcome to attend.

If you are interested in attending, the workshops are being held at the following places:

Tuesday, Jan. 16 in the Conference Center at the Ocean Dunes Resort, 201 75 th Ave. North, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ave. North, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 in the Ballroom of the Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18 in the Banquet Hall at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19 in Meeting Room 106 and 107 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required.

