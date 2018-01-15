MBPD to hold active shooter training workshops

Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire rescue are responding to a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 332 Rice Mill Drive, which is near Socastee. Smoke is reportedly showing from the structure. @hcfirerescue and @MyrtleBeachFire UPDATE Crews operating at 332 RICE MILL DR are operating on an offinsve mode, searching structure and fire attack. No reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. — Ho...More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire rescue are responding to a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 332 Rice Mill Drive, which is near Socastee. Smoke is reportedly showing from the structure. @hcfirerescue and @MyrtleBeachFire UPDATE Crews operating at 332 RICE MILL DR are operating on an offinsve mode, searching structure and fire attack. No reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. — Ho...More >>
The police department is holding active shooter workshops starting this week to help prepare community members and give them the knowledge they need if they’re ever in a situation involving an active shooter.More >>
The police department is holding active shooter workshops starting this week to help prepare community members and give them the knowledge they need if they’re ever in a situation involving an active shooter.More >>
Alain “Fabian” Martin's family tells WMBF News he was safely located Saturday night.More >>
Alain “Fabian” Martin's family tells WMBF News he was safely located Saturday night.More >>
Horry County Police are investigating a shooting at a Socastee bar that left one injured, according to a press release. Officers responded to 4528 Socastee Boulevard, the Sun Up Bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.More >>
Horry County Police are investigating a shooting at a Socastee bar that left one injured, according to a press release. Officers responded to 4528 Socastee Boulevard, the Sun Up Bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Jarrod B. Smith, who is wanted for multiple offenses. Smith is wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mount Vernon area of Loris. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call (843) 915-8477 (TIPS). Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Jarrod B. Smith, who is wanted for multiple offenses. Smith is wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mount Vernon area of Loris. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call (843) 915-8477 (TIPS). Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.More >>
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>