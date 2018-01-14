Local students host benefit to unite against cancer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local students host benefit to unite against cancer

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Academy for Arts, Science and Technology students are teaming up with a nonprofit to fight against cancer.

The nonprofit, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, and the STEM school are hosting the United Against Cancer Benefit on January 19.

The benefit will be held at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club at 6:30 p.m. It will feature a seated three course meal dinner, a silent auction, and a raffle. 

Tickets are being sold now for $50 per person or $85 per couple.

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club is located at 9000 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

You can buy tickets and find more information by clicking this link. 

