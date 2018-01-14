Victim identified in fatal accident in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following a single vehicle accident in Dillon County Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2006 GNC pick-up truck was traveling west bound on Parrish Mill Road when it ran off the road. The driver over-corrected and struck a tree around 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped as a result of the accident and was later pronounced dead. Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 57-year-old James Lee Rogers of Columbia. Rogers was wearing a seatbelt, however, he died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

Two other people were in the vehicle and were also wearing seatbelts. They were both uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. Check back with WMBF News for more information.

