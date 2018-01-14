One dead after single-vehicle accident in Dillon County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One dead after single-vehicle accident in Dillon County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following a single vehicle accident in Dillon County Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2006 GNC pick-up truck was traveling west bound on Parrish Mill Road when it ran off the road. The driver over-corrected and struck a tree around 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped as a result of the accident and was later pronounced dead. The victim was wearing a seatbelt.

Two other people were in the vehicle and were also wearing seatbelts. They were both uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. Check back with WMBF News for more information.

