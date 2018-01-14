Navy veteran sues SC hospital for cocaine misdiagnosis - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Navy veteran sues SC hospital for cocaine misdiagnosis

(Source: Raycom Images) (Source: Raycom Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A U.S. Navy veteran is suing a hospital that he says misdiagnosed him as being a cocaine addict instead of suffering from gallbladder and pancreas disease.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports Eric Walker has sued Dorn Veterans Hospital in Columbia for its treatment of him when he went to the emergency room in May 2015 with severe abdominal pain.

The lawsuit filed in December says Walker's urine sample was switched with that of another patient. It says Dorn discharged Walker and offered him pamphlets about treatment of substance abuse.

Attorney Todd Lyle says the 47-year-old Walker was treated several days later at Lexington Medical Center Hospital.

Walker is seeking unspecified damages.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Columbia likely will represent Dorn and the Veterans Administration. It declined comment.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    One injured in shooting at Socastee bar, suspect wanted by HCPD

    One injured in shooting at Socastee bar, suspect wanted by HCPD

    Sunday, January 14 2018 9:54 PM EST2018-01-15 02:54:26 GMT
    Travis Lee Taylor (Source: HCPD)Travis Lee Taylor (Source: HCPD)

    Horry County Police are investigating a shooting at a Socastee bar that left one injured, according to a press release. Officers responded to 4528 Socastee Boulevard, the Sun Up Bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    More >>

    Horry County Police are investigating a shooting at a Socastee bar that left one injured, according to a press release. Officers responded to 4528 Socastee Boulevard, the Sun Up Bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    More >>

  • HCPD captures strong arm robbery suspect

    HCPD captures strong arm robbery suspect

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:39 PM EST2018-01-15 00:39:14 GMT
    Jarrod B. Smith (Source: HCPD Facebook)Jarrod B. Smith (Source: HCPD Facebook)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Jarrod B. Smith, who is wanted for multiple offenses. Smith is wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mount Vernon area of Loris. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call (843) 915-8477 (TIPS). Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Jarrod B. Smith, who is wanted for multiple offenses. Smith is wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mount Vernon area of Loris. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call (843) 915-8477 (TIPS). Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

    More >>

  • Local students host benefit to unite against cancer

    Local students host benefit to unite against cancer

    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:43 PM EST2018-01-14 22:43:45 GMT
    (Source: HCS)(Source: HCS)

    The Academy for Arts, Science and Technology students are teaming up with a nonprofit to fight against cancer. The nonprofit, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, and the STEM school are hosting the United Against Cancer Benefit on January 19. 

    More >>

    The Academy for Arts, Science and Technology students are teaming up with a nonprofit to fight against cancer. The nonprofit, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, and the STEM school are hosting the United Against Cancer Benefit on January 19. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly