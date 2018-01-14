One injured in shooting at Socastee bar, suspect wanted by HCPD

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating a shooting at a Socastee bar that left one injured, according to a press release.

Officers responded to 4528 Socastee Boulevard, the Sun Up Bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound laying behind the bar, according to an incident report provided by HCPD.

The victim was transported to a hospital and the status of her condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Travis Lee Taylor of Myrtle Beach. He is currently wanted by HCPD.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is encouraged to call (843) 915-8477.

