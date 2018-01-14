Victims identified in double fatal house fire in Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were found dead after a house fire in Dillon Sunday morning, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out at a house on Dusk Drive in Dillon. The call came in around 3:25 Sunday morning, Captain Arnette said.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, it is unclear how the fire started.

The victims have been identified by Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley as 79-year-old Ina Ruth Quinn and 74-year-old John Quinn. They both died as a result of the fire.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, The Dillon County Coroner’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are all investigating.

