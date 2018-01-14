'They weren’t going to make it:' Victims identified in double fatal house fire in Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were found dead after a house fire in Dillon Sunday morning, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out at a house on Dusk Drive in Dillon. The call came in around 3:25 Sunday morning, Captain Arnette said.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and it is unclear how the fire started.

The victims have been identified by Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley as 79-year-old Ina Ruth Quinn and 74-year-old John Quinn. They both died as a result of the fire.

Ann Radwan is John Quinn's daughter. She said when she arrived at her father’s house Sunday morning, she had a feeling she would never see them again.

“When we saw the house, we knew that they weren’t going to make it," Radwan said.“They had already gotten the fire out, but they hadn’t gotten the bodies out yet, so me and my son we kind of figured that something was wrong, that they weren’t going to make it.”

She said her father and Ina Quinn got married last year in August, not even six months before the fatal fire.

Radwan said she didn’t know Ina well, as she was just getting to know her before she passed. As for her father, she said he was hardworking and caring.

“He always made sure that I had food on the table, I never went to bed hungry, I always had a roof over my head. He was awesome as a parent,” Radwan said.

Quinn was an even better great grandparent to his 3-year–old great granddaughter, Jasmine.

“He loved my granddaughter. That was the apple of his eye," Radwan said. "He spoiled her. It’s too bad that he’s not here today cause today is her third birthday and I know he would want to be here for that.”

Radwan said the Dillon County coroner told her that her father was found in his bed and died while sleeping, which to her was a blessing in disguise.

“He didn’t even know about the fire cause he was asleep in bed so that’s a blessing there, cause he did have some major health problems and if he died another way, he would felt pain,” Radwan said.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the Dillon County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are all investigating.

