Horry County narcotics unit seizes over 7 pounds of marijuana, stolen guns

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC  (WMBF) – The Horry County Police department recently executed a search warrant which revealed multiple guns and numerous kinds of drugs, according to a Facebook post from HCPD.

The narcotics and vice unit recovered 8 guns, 2 of which were stolen. They also recovered 7 pounds of marijuana, 47 grams of crack cocaine, and 49 grams of heroin. $7,465 cash was also recovered.

Five Horry County residents were arrested: 

  • Billy L. Freshley, 31 of Conway, SC
  • Aaron J. Hardee, 24 of Loris, SC  
  • Mikkel R. Rush, 27 of Conway, SC
  • Jannie N. Gregory, 23 of Conway, SC
  • Ganika T. McCollum, 26 of Conway, SC

