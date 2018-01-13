Horry County narcotics unit seizes over 7 pounds of marijuana, stolen guns

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police department recently executed a search warrant which revealed multiple guns and numerous kinds of drugs, according to a Facebook post from HCPD.

The narcotics and vice unit recovered 8 guns, 2 of which were stolen. They also recovered 7 pounds of marijuana, 47 grams of crack cocaine, and 49 grams of heroin. $7,465 cash was also recovered.

Five Horry County residents were arrested:

Billy L. Freshley, 31 of Conway, SC

Aaron J. Hardee, 24 of Loris, SC

Mikkel R. Rush, 27 of Conway, SC

Jannie N. Gregory, 23 of Conway, SC

Ganika T. McCollum, 26 of Conway, SC

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.