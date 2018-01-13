MLK Celebration helps create equality and job opportunity

Horry County Police are investigating a shooting at a Socastee bar that left one injured, according to a press release. Officers responded to 4528 Socastee Boulevard, the Sun Up Bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.More >>
Two people were found dead after a house fire in Dillon Sunday morning, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out at a house on Dusk Drive in Dillon.More >>
The Horry County Police department recently executed a search warrant which revealed multiple guns and numerous kinds of drugs.More >>
Equality, opportunity and community. Each a part of this weekend’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. As we celebrate and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. we honor his virtues of equality and opportunity for all.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal Jan. 6 shooting in the Loris area.More >>
H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan. That was not enough for these activist.More >>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.More >>
