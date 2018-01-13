MLK Celebration helps create equality and job opportunity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Equality, opportunity and community. Each a part of this weekend’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

As we celebrate and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. we honor his virtues of equality and opportunity for all.

On Saturday, the focus was job opportunity for one of the fastest growing areas in the country.

Small business workshops, a job fair and a key note presentation from Congressman Tom Rice were all part of the event.

Congressman Rice spoke on many topics, including jobs that are available in our area, but not being sought after such as welding, plumbing and other labor trade professions.

“Places where there are areas of poverty like Marion County, Dillon County and Marlboro County, there's opportunity but employers can't find people to do the work,” said Congressman Rice.

Businesses and employers from across Horry County took part in a job fair giving people in the community an opportunity to network and learn more about different career options, one of those being Horry County Fire Rescue.

“We are looking for paramedics, we are looking for firefighters, we're looking for diversity and organization, so this whole recruitment thing we're doing today is a good tune up for what's to come,” said Mark Nugent.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she would love to see more job fairs held throughout the year.

“There are jobs available, we need to do anything we can do to help people who are looking for jobs especially our young people and let them know what opportunities are out there and for businesses to be able to reach out,” said Bethune.

Congressman Tom Rice also took time to speak about Economic Development in our area, part of that being I-73 expected to create 29,000 future jobs.

The MLK Celebration does continue today and into Monday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

