HCPD searching for strong arm robbery suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Jarrod B. Smith, who is wanted for multiple offenses.

Smith is wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mount Vernon area of Loris.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call (843) 915-8477 (TIPS).

