HCPD captures strong arm robbery suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department arrested Jarrod B. Smith, who was wanted for multiple offenses, according to online records.

Smith was wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mount Vernon area of Loris.

He's currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.